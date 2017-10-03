Elwood Miedema, 89, of St. Anne, passed away Monday (Oct. 2, 2017) at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Sept. 20, 1928, in Wichert, the son of Henry and Jennie Schaafsma Miedema. He married Anna Marie Tallman on Aug. 9, 1950, in Wichert.

Elwood was a lifelong farmer in the Wichert area. He and his brother, Ken, grew gladiolus flowers, grain and other assorted crops during a period of 70 years.

He was a member of the First Reformed Church of Wichert, where he served as an elder and a deacon. He also was a St. Anne Township trustee for many years and a Claussen Drainage District trustee as well.

Elwood took much delight in his family, and they will miss him greatly.

Surviving are his wife, Anna Marie Miedema, of St. Anne; two daughters, Sue (Jeff) Smith, of Bourbonnais, and Jane (Steve) Smith, of Centerville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Stacy (James) Vlahakis, Scott (Jenny) Smith, Kate Smith and Jake Smith; three great-grandchildren, Evan, Ian and Matthew; three brothers and three sisters-in-law, Ken (Shirley) Miedema, Buryl (Pam) Knisley and Robert (Jill) Knisley; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Neal (Corinne) Tallman; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the First Reformed Church of Wichert. The Rev. Randy Knoll will officiate. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Wichert.

Memorials may be made to the First Reformed Church of Wichert or Youth for Christ.

