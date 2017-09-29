Anna Tait, 89, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Sept. 25, 2017) at Presence St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born Aug.16, 1928, in Chaffee, Mo., the daughter of Peter and Mary Richards Perkins.

Anna worked at A.O. Smith and Kraft General Foods. She was an avid fisherman. She loved to cook and enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. She was a member of Kankakee Gospel Assembly in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are one daughter, Kathy Williams, of Chebanse; two grandchildren, Shelly Williams-Dion and Chad Williams, both of Chebanse; four great-grandchildren, Bryce Dion, Kassi Dion, Jenna Williams and Gage Williams; <span style="background-color: #ffff00;"><span style="background-color: #fff;">and special family friends, Misty Kyrouac, Kayla Landry, David Talaga, Jessica Ferrell, </span>Kim Weedon</span> <span style="background-color: #fff;">and Anthony Weedon. The family especially wishes to thank Anthony for spending time with Anna in the hospital. </span>

Preceding her in death were her parents; five brothers, Lyman, Linus, Leo, Earl and Ernest Perkins; and seven sisters, Laura Casper, Lula Ritter, Lora Perkins, Hazel Whitten, Merle Swinford, Gladys Benfield and Arvella Dal Canton.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Kankakee Gospel Assembly in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family or to the Gospel Assembly Church in Bourbonnais.

