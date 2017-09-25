George Berdebes

George "Berda" Berdebes, 29, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Sept. 21, 2017) after a motorcycle accident.

He was born June 8, 1988, in Chicago, the son of Tim and Sophia Karras Berdebes. George married Khristine Liebner on July 9, 2017, in Kankakee.

George was manager of his family's business, The Family House Restaurant. He was a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. He enjoyed repairing things and driving his car and his motorcycle. He was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

Surviving are his wife, of Bourbonnais; his parents, of Bourbonnais; one sister, Helen Berdebes, of Bourbonnais; one brother, Nick and Jennifer Berdebes, of Oswego; maternal grandparents, James and Katherina Karras; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Michael and Michelle King, of Bradley; sister-in-law, Sydney King, of Bradley; one niece, Eva; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Nick and Eleni Berdebes; and one niece, Sophia.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd)