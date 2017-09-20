David Miller, 59, of Beaverville, passed away Sunday (Sept. 17, 2017) at his home.

He was born Oct. 18, 1957, in Chicago, the son of Albert and Helen Kadonis Miller. David married Lou Frakes on Jan. 16, 1982, in Bradley.

David was a retired pipefitter. He had worked at the Braidwood Nuclear Plant. David enjoyed playing the drums and riding his motorcycle.

Surviving are his wife, of Beaverville; two stepsons, Anthony (Renee) Maines and Eric Maines, all of Arcadia, Fla.; one brother, Allen Miller, of Canada; and one step-grandson, David Maines.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation rites were accorded. There will be no services.

