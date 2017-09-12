Robert W. Paquette, 84, formerly of Momence, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 6, 2017) at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Centralia.

He was born Jan. 6, 1933, in Rockville Township, the son of Fredrick and Marie (Morin). Robert married Kathleen (O'Neal) on Jan. 26, 1957, in Chicago Heights.

Surviving are his beloved wife, of Patoka; loving son, David Paquette and wife Cathy, of Hazel Crest; cherished grandchildren, Jackie Paquette, Jai Stolzenbach, AJ Paquette and wife Ashley and Chris Paquette and wife Ashley; precious great-grandchildren, Joseph Murphy, Corbin Paquette and Ellie Paquette.

Preceding him in death were both of his parents; his brother, Francois Paquette; his son, Robert Paquette Jr.; and his daughter, Gwen Ann Paquette.

Mr. Paquette served our country in the U.S. Army.

He accumulated many miles over the road with his occupation as a truck driver. Extra special to Robert's heart was his volunteer work as a foster grandparent at Murray Center in Centralia.

Please sign his online guestbook at maczfuneralhomes.com.

(Pd)