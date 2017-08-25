Walter Howard, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 23, 2017) at his home.

He was born Sept. 2, 1931, in Kankakee, a son of Raymond and Ruby (Grinstead) Howard. Walter married Christine Bohlmann Christensen on Oct. 24, 1981.

He worked for Caterpillar as a metallurgical engineering supervisor for 37 years, retiring in 1987. Walter had a multiengine flying license and flew charter flights out of Morris in the 1950s. In 1980, he joined St. Paul Lutheran Church and has been a member there for 37 years. Prior to that, he was a member at Zion Lutheran Church and was on the finance committee. Walter enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and was a lifelong member of Kankakee Valley Boat Club.

Surviving are his wife, of Kankakee; a stepson and daughter-in-law, Eric (Tracey Ohrt) Christensen, of Bourbonnais; a stepdaughter and son-in-law, Tari (Mark) Saltzgiver, of Louisville, Texas; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Doris "Maxine" Kirchner, of Limestone; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald (Cheryl) Howard, of Arcadia, Fla., Lester (Gay) Howard, of Kankakee, and Gary (Donna) Howard, of Herscher.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, the Rev. Herbert and Mildred Bohlmann; two brothers, Raymond Howard Jr. and Lavern Howard; and one brother-in-law, Duane Kirchner.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. There will be an additional time of visitation from 9 a.m Monday until the 10 a.m. funeral services at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Michael Hanel officiating. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church Building Fund or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

