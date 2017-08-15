Clifford Johnston

Clifford George "Cliff" Johnston, 90, of Manteno, formerly of Limestone, Crescent City and Chebanse, passed away Saturday (Aug. 12, 2017) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

He was born Aug. 9, 1927, in Kankakee, the son of George and Laura Hertz Johnston. Cliff married Louise Piggush on Dec. 16, 1950, in Kankakee.

Cliff worked at Key City Motors, Kankakee Electric Steel and retired from Walmart. He was a member of the Watseka VFW. He enjoyed gardening. Cliff was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Crescent City United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his wife, of Kankakee; one son and daughter-in-law, the Rev. Carl and Debbie Johnston, of Anna; two daughters and sons-in-law, Barb and John Darling and Janet and Mark Richard, all of Kankakee; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; twin sister, Carol McCaughey, of Loveland, Colo.; two brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law, Harold and Dolores Piggush, of Kankakee, Doris and Bill Miller, of Gilman, and Evelyn Piggush, of Watseka; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; stepmother, Alma Johnston; brother, Willard Johnston; sister, Evelyn Campbell; five brothers-in-law; and two sisters-in-law.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday until the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The Rev. Dalene Kuebler will officiate. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno or the Salvation Army of Kankakee.

