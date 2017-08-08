Andrew Poskin

Andrew J. Poskin, 16, of Tuscola, passed away at 7:20 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 6, 2017) at his home.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main in Arcola. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday until the 11 a.m. funeral services at the Bourbon Baptist Church in Bourbon. The Rev. David Babb will officiate.

Andrew was born on March 17, 2001, in Kankakee. He is a son of Timothy Poskin and Christina (Crego) Phelps.

Surviving are two brothers, Raymond Harris Poskin II, of Milford, and Jamie Swathwood, of Lincoln; his mother, Tina Phelps and her husband, Michael, of Tuscola; his maternal grandmother, Lu Thompson and her special friend, Jerry Yoder, both of Tuscola; his maternal grandfather, Charles Crego and his wife, Alice, of Pontiac; paternal grandfather, William Hendry III, of Sheldon; aunts, Cathy Crego (Darren) and Carrie Klopp (Jason), all of Crescent City, and Linda Culp (Aaron), of Tuscola; uncles, Bobby Crego (Tonya), of Flanagan, and Barry Bradshaw (Denise), of Bement; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Sue Hendry; and his uncle, Richard Poskin.

Andrew has been living with his grandma, Lu Thompson, for the past three years. He attended the Bourbon Baptist Church with her. He was going to be a junior at Tuscola High School this year. He has been on the Tuscola Warrior Football Team for the past two years and even played JFL

football prior to that. He was also on the track team. Andrew was a big Green Bay Packer fan. He enjoyed stock car racing with his family, fishing with his stepdad and playing video games. He was very proud of his car.

Andrew worked for the Tuscola School District during the summer and most recently was working at McDonald's in Tuscola.

Memorials may be made to Andrew's family in care of the First State Bank of Tuscola, 801 S. Main St. in Tuscola, IL 61953.