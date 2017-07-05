Albert Shelby

Albert E. Shelby passed away peacefully on Saturday (July 1, 2017) at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center at the age of 87.

He was born in Reddick, the fourth child of Roy and Nettie (Mitchell) Shelby. Albert is formerly of Herscher and Bourbonnais and has resided in Joliet since 1956. He graduated from Manteno High School with the class of 1947 and attended Herscher High School.

Albert helped his father on the family farm as well as helping on his neighbor's farm. Albert served two years in the U.S. Marine Corps as an airplane mechanic and played first string football. After Albert's service with the Marines, he worked for Illinois Bell Telephone for the next 37 years, retiring in 1992.

Albert was a "jack of all trades." He built his own home from the ground up. He helped build his children's homes. Albert was a member and past president of the Troy Volunteer Fire Department in the late 1960s into the early 1970s. He is a former member of the Future Farmers of America, American Legion Post #1080 and I.B.E.W. Local 174. Albert was a happy-go-lucky man who loved and enjoyed his friends and family. His favorite hobby was making leather wallets for everyone. Albert enjoyed reading, playing cards, cooking, making greeting cards and taking care of his lawn.

Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years, Florence (nee Peters) Shelby, of Joliet; his three children, William Shelby, of Villa Park, Brenda (Ed) Denovellis, of Acworth, Ga., and Alberta (Ed) Zapatka, of Plainfield; his grandchildren, Carolyn (David) Rohrer, Christine Shelby, Elaine and Eddie Denovellis; his great-grandchildren, Gretchen, Max and D.J.; and his nieces, Rose Nelson and Vana (Richard) Harrison.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his brothers, Robert and Vernon Shelby; his sister, Margaret Bruce; and his nieces, Ida Mae Floyd and Vicki (David) Misischia.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads in Joliet. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, also at the funeral home. As it was Albert's request, cremation rites will be accorded, with final inurnment in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the Troy Fire Protection District.

Please sign his online guestbook at fredcdames.com.

(Pd)