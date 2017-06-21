George 'Fred' and Elizabeth Goodwyn

George "Fred" Goodwyn, 90, of Manteno, passed away April 21, 2017. Elizabeth "Betty" (Tulley) Goodwyn, 89, his loving wife of 68 years, passed away only weeks later on May 13, 2017.

Fred was born April 19, 1927. Betty was born Jan. 20, 1928. Both graduated from Proviso Township High School but did not meet at school.

He served in the U.S. Army during World War II with the 82nd Airborne Division. In 1948, Betty met Fred at a roller rink in Villa Park and in 1949 they were married. Fred worked as a civil engineer and he and Betty raised two sons.

Surviving are their son, John Goodwyn; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Preceding them in death was their son, George A. Goodwyn.

Fred loved being outside mowing the lawn or solving his puzzle book and Betty loved jigsaw puzzles and taking walks. They both enjoyed playing board games but Pinochle was one of their favorites.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on June 26 at Skyline Park and Cemetery in Monee.

