Lorna Regnier

Lorna M. Regnier, 74, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (June 17, 2017) at her home.

She was born Sept. 15, 1942, in Kankakee, the daughter of Justin and Loretta Honn Benoit. Lorna married Terry Regnier on Sept. 15, 1962 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. He preceded her in death Oct. 15, 2006.

Lorna had worked in the dental offices of Dr. Leo O'Connor, DDS, and Dr. Donald Krause, DDS. She was a member of Maternity BVM Catholic Church, and a volunteer at the Illinois Veterans Home in Manteno. She had also volunteered at the St. Mary's Hospital Thrift Shop. Lorna was an avid bowler and golfer.

Surviving are one son, Derek Regnier, of Indianapolis, Ind.; two daughters and one son-in-law, Denise Thompson, of Kankakee, and DeeAnn and Andrew Dillon, of Western Springs; five grandchildren, Jacob Thompson, Jared Thompson, Jason Thompson, Sam Dillon and Leah Dillon. Lorna is also survived by two sisters and one brother-in-law, Jeanne Regnier, of Kankakee, Patricia and Gary Bermel, of Altoona, Iowa; one brother, Mark Benoit, of Bourbonnais; along with several nieces and nephews; and her faithful companion, Sadie.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Barbara Pool.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at Maternity BVM Catholic Church, Bourbonnais. The Rev. Richard Pighini will officiate. Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Memorials may be made to Maternity BVM Catholic Church or Bishop McNamara Catholic Schools' Bourbonnais site.

