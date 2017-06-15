William 'Bill' Baker

William Joseph "Bill" Baker, 84, of Bourbonnais, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday (June 14, 2017).

He was born May 15, 1933, in Eldorado, the son of Joseph and Mary Elsie Brinkley Baker.

Bill's work experience included years at Inland Steel in Gary, Ind., U.S. Rubber, A.O. Smith in Kankakee, and the Manteno State Hospital. Finally, he retired from Ford Motor Assembly Plant in Chicago in 1990, after 37 years of service. Bill was known as "Mr. Fix-it" and could fix almost anything.

He married Muriel Turner on Oct. 5, 1952, in Manteno.

Bill had been a charter member of his church, River Valley Christian Fellowship. He served through the years as a trustee, on the building committees, as a visitation director, a Sunday school teacher and at one time, as a deacon.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge Worshipful Master, a member of the UAW 551, gun clubs, local, state and national AACA, and the church's Golden Agers. He enjoyed flying. Bill, along with different partners, flew their own airplanes for more than 35 years. The most consistent and enjoyable times were spent with his "coffee buddies at McDonald's on Route 50," the family said.

Surviving are his loving wife, of Bourbonnais; his children, Debi (Larry) Dawkins, of Bourbonnais, Carol (Dr. Mark) Vidas, of Bourbonnais, Michael (Trish) Baker, of Plainfield, and Lorrie (Andy) Zarch, of San Diego, Calif.; his grandchildren, Nan, Justin and Amanda, Joe and Sara, Matthew, Ginny, Wendy and Greg, and Caitlyn; his great-grandchildren, Sean, Austin, Haylee, Rhianna, Audrey, Norah, Devin, Danielle and Aiden; one great-great-grandchild, Kolton; and several cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; grandparents; mother-in-law and father-in-law; brother-in-law, Troy; and sister-in-law, Wanda.

Memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the noon memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Sam Goebel will officiate the service.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

The family said, "Please hold the memory of Bill in your hearts always. He loved his God, his family and all his friends, who meant all to him even if it was difficult for him to show. His words have been spoken many times to many people, 'I've had a good life. God was so good to me and my family.' "

