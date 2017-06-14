Donna Krizan

Donna Lee "Nana" Krizan, 79, of Maryville, Tenn., passed away Sunday (June 11, 2017) in Maryville, Tenn.

She was born Sept. 7, 1937, in Bradley, the daughter of Joseph and Pearl Wheeler Honn. Donna married Raymond Krizan on May 4, 1957, in Bradley. He preceded her in death on July 29, 1997.

Donna had worked for Mobil Chemical. She had been a beautiful pianist. Donna was a loving mother, wife and grandmother. She was very patriotic and always generous in giving to organizations such as veteran's charities, American Cancer Society and hospice. Donna was of the Catholic faith.

Surviving are one daughter-in-law, Lynne Anne Harris, of Crossville, Tenn.; one brother and three sisters-in-law, James and Anita Honn, of Gilman, Dolores Honn, of Goldsboro, N.C., and Janet Honn, of Kankakee; two grandchildren, Chelsea Kibert and Paige Krizan; one great-grandchild, Lily Grace Kibert; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Scott Krizan; two brothers, Gerald Honn and Michael Honn; and one sister, Joyce Honn.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at Maternity BVM Catholic Church, Bourbonnais. The Rev. Jason Nesbit will celebrate the Mass. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or to a Hospice of your choosing.

"She always looked beautiful. She was full of class," her family said.

