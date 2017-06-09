Ronald O’Connell

Ronald E. O'Connell, 80, of Manteno, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (June 8, 2017) at his home.

He was born June 26, 1936, in Kankakee, the son of Francis and Agnes (Dominque) O'Connell.

Ronald was retired. He had worked as a machinist at Bradley Roper and Caterpillar in Joliet and in management at Peddinghaus Corp. in Bradley.

He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving from 1953-1956. Ronald was a lifetime member of the Beecher Amvets Post 0067 and a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, Kankakee, where he spent a great deal of time volunteering for the past 20 years. He was instrumental in starting the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry, which now is the Catholic Church of Kankakee Food Pantry. Ronald also taught English as a second language and through that program he made many close friendships with his students, especially the Carmona family. He was very interested in the Native American Indian heritage and culture and loved the outdoors and photography.

Surviving are his wife, Kathleen M. (Hartman) O'Connell, of Manteno, who he married on Dec. 14, 1954, at Camp Pendleton Marine Base in California. Also surviving are five children, Michael (LaDonna) O'Connell, of North Carolina, Randy (Cindy) O'Connell, of Peotone, Keith O'Connell, of Manteno, Carol (Todd) Morris, of Minnesota, and Timothy O'Connell, of Danville; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister-in-law, Jean O'Connell, of Kankakee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; daughter, Janet O'Connell (Sept. 1, 2012); two brothers, Elwood and LaVerne; and two sisters, Sharron Menigoz and Janice Betourne.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday until the 11 a.m. Mass at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 361 St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee, with the Rev. Sunny Castillo and the Rev. Tom Cargo officiating. Luncheon will immediately follow. Inurnment, with military honors, will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or to the family.

