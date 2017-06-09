Helen Wheeler

Helen J. Wheeler, 79, of Bradley, passed away June 3, 2017, in Bradley.

She was born July 10, 1937, in Detroit, Mich., the daughter of William Henry and Esther Pauline Walser Bauer. Helen married Dolphus Wheeler. They were married for 63 years. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2017.

Helen was a homemaker. She enjoyed watching her "stories," playing bingo and scratch-off lottery tickets and working jigsaw puzzles.

Surviving are sons and daughters-in-law, Rex and Priscilla Wheeler, of Kankakee, and Ray and Ruth Wheeler, of Bradley; daughters and sons-in-law, Linda Boisvert, of Bull Shoals, Ark., Esther Bohanon, of Kankakee, Tammy and Tony Scalzo, of Alsip, Diane and Rob Posing, of Bradley, and Tricia and Bob Hinojosa, of Kankakee; sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Mark Siegfried; along with 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and four great-great-grandchildren, with another one on the way.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Gary Wheeler; her parents; son-in-law, Dan Bohanon; granddaughter, Christina Lynn Zavorka; brother, William Bauer; and sisters, Shirley Miller and Donna Ellis.

A memorial service will take place in the near future.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at jensenmemorialchapel.com.

(Pd)