Eugene Young

Eugene Arnold Young, 85, of Lincoln, Mo., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (June 3, 2017) at his home.

He was born Jan. 30, 1932, in McKeesport, Pa., a son of James and Mary (Brown) Young.

On Nov. 10, 1951, in Winchester, Va., he was united in marriage to Olive Antoinette Kennedy. This union was blessed with the gift of three children, Miragene, Eugene and James.

In 1947, he went to work for Pennsylvania Railroad and then Santa Fe Railroad in Kankakee, and later Conrail Railroad retiring in 1987. He was a member of the Railroad Union, the Masons, as well as the Moose and Elk lodges in Kankakee. He enjoyed playing Euchre the card game, bowling, swimming and watching wildlife programs.

Surviving are his wife, Olive "Tiny" Young, of Lincoln, Mo.; a daughter, Mira Brosseau and Jim, of Bourbonnais; a son, James Gordon Young and Jessie, of Lincoln, Mo.; seven grandchildren, Gretchen Mayhood, Britney, Derek, Christopher and Hannah Young, and Matthew and Kaila Young; two step-grandchildren, Andrew and Samantha White; two great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Jason Mayhood; and a step-great-grandchild, Joslynn White.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a son, Eugene "Sonny" Arnold Young II; and a grandson, Quinn James Dionne.

Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 12, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township.

