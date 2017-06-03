Death notices: June 3, 2017

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Maxine Neumann</strong>, 98, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (June 2, 2017) at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Saturday, June 3</strong>

<strong>Doris Schroeder</strong>, 1 p.m. Knapp Funeral Home, Watseka

<strong>Monday, June 5</strong>

<strong>Lorene Jannusch</strong>, 2 p.m. Cotter Funeral Home, Momence

<strong>Robert Zerboglio</strong>, 11 a.m. Assumption Parish-Berst Center, 150 S. Kankakee St., Coal City

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Robert D. Boudreau</strong>, 78, of Watseka, and formerly of Martinton, were held June 1 at St. Anne Catholic Church, St. Anne, with the Rev. James Fanale officiating. He passed away May 28, 2017. Burial was in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery, St. Anne. Pallbearers were Brianne, Eric and Brent Boehrnsen, Tony Hiser, Bill Voss, Corey Bennett and Todd Jenkins.

Funeral services for <strong>Carol McCray</strong>, 73, of Cissna Park, were held June 2 at Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park, with the Rev. Tim Hahn officiating. She passed away May 29, 2017. Burial was in Amity Cemetery at Goodwine. Pallbearers were Chad, Shane, Michael, Aaron and Adam McCray, Tim Rich and Brandon Davis.

Funeral services for <strong>Barbara Walsh</strong>, 82, of Bourbonnais, were held June 1 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Nick Grenais officiating. She passed away May 28, 2017. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Danny Morris, Jason Cohoon, Steven, Jimmy and Tyler Barnett, Steven Scott and Roberto Valdez