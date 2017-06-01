Doris Schroeder

Doris Ilene Schroeder, 91, of Sebring, Fla., passed away April 12, 2017, in Sebring, Fla.

She was born Feb. 3, 1926, the daughter of Nathan and Cecil Butcher Tucker. They preceded her in death, in addition to 10 brothers and sisters.

Doris married Henry J. Schroeder on Oct. 30, 1944, in Watseka. He preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 2010.

Surviving are one daughter, Judy (Tuttle) Anderson, of Marshfield, Wis.; two sons, Dennis (Sandy) Schroeder, of Ladd, and Randy Schroeder, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; one brother, Bill (Pat) Tucker, of Watseka; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Karl Gibbs officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery at Crescent City. A fellowship lunch will follow the burial at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Crescent City.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.

(Pd)