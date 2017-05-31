Thomas 'Tommy' Burnett

Thomas "Tommy" David Burnett, 35, of Chebanse, passed away Saturday (May 27, 2017).

He was born Jan. 2, 1982, in Kankakee.

Surviving are his longtime partner, Joseph Hamlin; parents, Darla and Michael Kirchner, of Chebanse, and Jerry Perkins, of Bourbonnais; sister, Dawn Burnett; brother, Shawn Perkins; and many other cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Birdie and Darris Ayers; and aunts, Karla Phalin and Brenda Freeman.

He was a wonderful human being who was loved by many. He was an avid gamer who loved playing many PlayStation games, listening to music, playing cards with his family and friends and spending time with his dog, Blue.

"He was taken from us too early. He had so much more love to share and will be sorely missed," the family said.

His life will be celebrated with a memorial service from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at 445 S. Locust St., Chebanse.

