Doris Virginia Fritz, 94, of Herscher, passed away May 17, 2017, at Miller Healthcare in Kankakee.

She was born Oct. 7, 1922, in Kankakee, the daughter of Fred and Mildred (Glass) Mau. Virginia married Bernard F. Fritz on July 17, 1948, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee. They have been married almost 69 years.

Virginia attended two years of college at North Central College in Naperville, but switched to Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke School of Nursing in March 1942, having enrolled in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps. The Cadet Nurse Corps trained more than 150,000 American women to service hospital patients across the country during World War II. After the war, Virginia was employed in a doctor's office in Kankakee, which eventually led to a position in the newly-built Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. There, she was employed for 13 years in the newborn nursery, where she served as head nurse. After "retirement," Virginia served as a registered nurse at Merkle-Knipprath Nursing Home in Clifton for 20 years.

She enjoyed traveling, camping, flower gardening, crocheting for the nursing home and playing the piano. Virginia spent her entire life in the Bonfield and Herscher areas, except for many wonderful winters spent in Florida. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Herscher for more than 50 years.

Surviving are her husband, of Herscher; one daughter and son-in law, Amy Jo (Robert) Gerstetter, of Herscher; one son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey (Dr. Mary Olsen) Fritz, of Beaumont, Texas; one brother, Richard Mau, of Melbourne, Fla.; grandchildren, Matthew (Tricia) Drozda, Christopher Drozda, Eric (Breanna) Ewald, Tyler Fritz and Carter Fritz; two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Dorothy Brown; one brother-in-law, Charles Brown; and one sister-in-law, Jacquiline Mau.

Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. There will be a memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Aroma Township.

Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.

(Pd)