Death notices: May 27, 2017

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Saturday, May 27</strong>

<strong>Raymond A. Johnson</strong>, 10 a.m. Calvary Bible Church, 2587 E. Armour Road, Bourbonnais

<strong>Tuesday, May 30</strong>

<strong>Trula Bowman</strong>, 6 p.m. First Christian Church, 1824 Church St., Wilmington

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Richard Earl "Dick" Taylor</strong>, 90, of Gilman, were held May 25 at the United Methodist Church in Gilman, with the Rev. Malcolm Jones and the Rev. John D.E. Story officiating. He passed away May 20, 2017. Burial was in Aroma Park Cemetery, Aroma Park. Pallbearers were Joseph, Matthew, Richard L. and Jason Taylor, Bob Applegate and Erik Eddington.

Funeral services for Dorothy <strong>Edris Truby</strong>, 87, of Watseka, were held May 26 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Mindy (Tucker) White officiating. She passed away May 21, 2017. Burial was in Body Cemetery, Woodland. Pallbearers were Zander Cain, Scott Weaver, Bill and Jon Dyche, Russell Bills and Jason Treece.