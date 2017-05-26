Eugene 'Rocky' Murray Jr.

Eugene (Rocky) F. Murray Jr., 64, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (May 22, 2017) at his home.

He was born June 3, 1952, in Chicago, the son of Eugene F. Sr. and Betty Rae Murray. Eugene married Carol Ann Mitchell on Sept. 27, 1972, in Joliet. She survives.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a semi-truck driver and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Eugene was a member of the International Professional Rodeo Association.

In addition to his wife; surviving are his son, Jason E. Murray (Al Ponton), of Bourbonnais; daughters, Julie (Chuck) Courville, of Manteno, and Natalie (Adam) Overacker, of Kankakee; sisters, Dale (Michael) Jacobsen, of Bourbonnais, Rae Ann (Mickey) Sikula, of McHenry, and Roberta Kelley, of Manteno; brother, Randy (JoAnn) Murray, of Peotone; two grandchildren, Trent Schill and Paytin Overacker; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his father; and a grandson, Joshua Brueggert.

Cremation rites have been accorded. An open picnic gathering will be from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at the Monee Reservoir Bluegill Hill Shelter, 27341 Ridgeland Ave., Monee. A short celebration of life service will begin at 12:30 p.m. The Rev. Dan Horton, M. Div. Chaplain, will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Eugene F. Murray Jr. family or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

Please sign his online guestbook at jensenmemorialchapel.com.

(Pd)