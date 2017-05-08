Robert Flowers

Robert Dean Flowers, 81, of Braidwood, passed away Thursday (May 4, 2017) at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

He was born May 18, 1935, in Big Sandy, Tenn., the son of Doss Hudson and Nell (nee Barnes) Flowers. His parents preceded him in death.

Robert retired from the Carpenter's Union, Local 195 and Local 1092. He was a member of the Main Street Baptist Church.

Surviving are one son, Robert Doss (Denise DeMattie) Flowers, of Braidwood; special companion, Edith Odom; former daughter-in-law, Theresa Flowers, of Braidwood; three grandchildren, Emily (Derek) Torres, James Flowers and Brian (Erica) Flowers; six grandchildren, Virginia, Mariana and Gwendolyn Torres and Leo, Lucas Conn and Logan Dean Flowers; seven sisters-in-law, Shirley Essertier, of Culpeper, Va., Kaye (Thomas) Jones, of Smithland, Ky., Helen Watson, of Marion, Ky., Judy Faught, of Marion, Ky., Gerri (Larry) Johnson, of Tolu, Ky., Barbara (Danny) Browning, of Marion, Ky., and Debbie (Eddie) Summers, of Marion, Ky.; three brothers, Doss Flowers, of Big Sandy, Tenn., Thomas Flowers, of Big Sandy, Tenn., and Kenneth Flowers, of Shelby, N.C. Other survivors include Debbie (Rick) McCombs, Cheryl (Howell) Bobo, Timmy (Patty) Odom, Mike (Karen) Odom and Jackie Polox.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Rose (nee Williams), whom he married March 31, 1955; sister, Mary V. (Gerald) Rushing; brother, EG Flowers; brother-in-law, Ray Williams; sisters-in-law, Louise Turley, Dorothy Rae, Billa Jean Flowers, Myrt Flowers and Laura Flowers.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd., Braidwood Chapel. Funeral services will be at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy, Tenn. Interment will be in Bakers Chapel Cemetery in Big Sandy, Tenn.

