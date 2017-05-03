George Likander

George A. Likander, 91, of Kankakee, passed away April 23, 2017, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Oct. 14, 1925, in Siauliai, Lithuania, the son of Stefanija and Antanas Likander. George was preceded in death by his first wife, Grace V. Cibiras and second wife, Jeanne W. Hofer.

Surviving are daughters, Audrey Ward, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Victoria Turngren, of Kankakee; nieces, Rita (Antanas) Rasymas, of Oak Lawn, and Kristina Likander (Scott Kaska), of Highland, Ind.; nephew, Andy (Sue) Likander, of Highland, Ind.; three great-nieces and one great-nephew. He also is survived by the children of his second wife, Jeanne, Harold Fick, of Bradley, Philip (Cathy) Boehm, of Bradley, David (Barbara) Boehm, of Kankakee, Daniel (Pamela) Hofer, of Ashkum, Dagne Raymond, of Bradley, and Suzanne (Robert) Hoevet, of Kankakee; as well as family friend, Curt Raymond, of Bradley. George had 20 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind three beloved pets, Scarpie, Chica and Kitty.

In addition to his wives, he was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Eugene Likander.

George spent his early years in Lithuania and war-torn Germany before coming to America in May 1949.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War between 1950 and 1952. While serving, George attained the rank of corporal and earned the Army Occupational Medal, Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Stars, the United Nations Service Medal for Korea and an Overseas Service Bar.

George married Grace V. Cibiras on Aug. 29, 1953, and they lived in Schenectady, N.Y., and later moved to Detroit, Mich., where Audrey was born. They then moved to St. Louis, Mo., where Viki was born. The family moved to Kankakee in 1960.

He married Jeanne W. Hofer on Feb. 9, 1975.

George graduated from the University of Illinois in 1955 with a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering. After graduating, George was hired as a process engineer at General Mills Chemical Company (later Henkel, Cognis and BASF). He became known as the company's expert in the production of polymers and resins and wrote a manual known as "The Bible" of polymer and resin production that still is used to this day. George traveled to Japan, Brazil and Mexico to start up new company plants and train employees on polymer and resin production. He was recognized as the company's first Employee of the Year in 1983. George retired from Henkel in 1986.

George always enjoyed traveling. He traveled throughout Europe many times, visiting family and friends. He and Jeanne also spent considerable time touring the United States in a motorhome. George also had many diverse interests, including sports, history, stamp collecting, classical music and reading.

Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Best Friends Animal Society or any animal charities.

Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.

