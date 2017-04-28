Martha Webster

Martha C. Webster, 94, of Bradley, passed away Monday (April 24, 2017) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Feb. 22, 1923, in Bourbonnais, the daughter of Arthur and Carrie Lehnig Rantz. Martha married John Webster, in Joliet, on Aug. 3, 1939. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2006.

Martha was a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing and reading. She was also a masseuse.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Marcia Webster, of Escondido, Calif.; one daughter and son-in-law, Joan and Don Pierce, of Bourbonnais; one brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Marilyn Rantz, of Missouri; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter on the way.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Amelia Haigh, Lucille Perreault, Dorothy Rantz and Evelyn Swanson; and four brothers, Raymond Rantz, Earl Rantz, James Rantz and Daniel Rantz.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Her grandson, Terence Pierce will officiate. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Gardens in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

