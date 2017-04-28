Jean Davis, 87, of Kankakee, passed away on Wednesday (April 26, 2017) at Riverside Senior Living in Bourbonnais.

She was born on March 16, 1930, in Kankakee, the daughter of James and Rose Nelson Diggle. Jean married Robert Davis on Feb. 7, 1954, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death on Nov. 30, 1998.

Jean was a homemaker. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing Scrabble, talking about her childhood and laughing, having picnics, and most importantly spending time with her family. She also enjoyed working in the yard and loved flowers.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, James (Terri) Davis, of Highland Village, Texas; two daughters and one son-in-law, Brenda (Gregory) Montgomery, of Kankakee, and Dorothy Jones and her fiance, John Bessette, of Kankakee; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lillian Dahling, of California.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Dana Davis; and three sisters, Dorothy Gerth, twin sister, Joyce Curtis, and Ruby Ulrich.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, May 1, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, also at the funeral home. Chaplain Marlin Ludwig will officiate. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd)