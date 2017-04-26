Joyce Gorringe

Joyce Lee Gorringe, 88, of Bourbonnais, formerly of Naperville, passed away on April 23, 2017 at home after a lengthy illness. A graduate of Northwestern University, Mrs. Gorringe was born on Aug. 10, 1928 in East Chicago, Ind., to Leland B. and Helena (Dormagen) Luellen.

While Joyce most valued her role as wife and mother of four children, she had a career that moved between business and public service. She administered an Aberdeen Angus farm in Indiana and for many years, Joyce participated in its daily management. The farm specialized in breeding cattle of the highest quality which won many awards at livestock expositions. Concurrently she taught music, grades K through 12 and received an advanced degree from Valparaiso University.

Mrs. Gorringe was also active in public service, acting for many years as head of the women's organization in the LDS church, responsible for the secular and spiritual welfare of the women of the congregation, as well as dealing with grief, family problems, etc., as a lay counselor. She had served as both a church and community choir director, exercising her talent for her first love, music. She was accomplished in voice, and with the violin and piano.

In a more political arena, Joyce served at the local, state, and federal levels. She was active on many campaigns. She herself did not run for office, but was twice appointed by President Reagan to the National Advisory Council on Adult Education. She was instrumental in the STOP ERA movement and a member of Eagle Forum in Illinois, working with Phyllis Schlafly and many others.

Surviving are her sister, Jill, Derby, and children from her first marriage to John Homer: Gail of Hebron, and Amy of Lombard. She is also survived by two children from her marriage to Thomas Alyea, Laura, from Sandy, and Holly, Bourbonnais. Joyce has four grandchildren, Cody, Ryan, Colin, and Brandon; and five great-grandchildren: Abbey, Boston, Davis, Benson, and Mia.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Ronald E. Gorringe; and her brothers, William and Larry Luellen.

The viewing will be on Friday, April 28, from 9 a.m. until 11. The funeral will follow at 11:30. Both will occur at the LDS Bourbonnais Ward building, 1091 Stratford Drive East, Bourbonnais, Illinois 60914-1509.

