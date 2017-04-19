Veronica Lehnig

Veronica A. Lehnig, 87, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (April 15, 2017) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.

She was born Sept. 12, 1929, in Bradley, the daughter of Albert and Veronica (Wieliczko) Pechauer Sr. Veronica married Amos Lehnig on May 21, 1949. He preceded her in death on Oct. 3, 1978.

Veronica was a homemaker most of her life and enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Veronica was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Surviving are her three daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah (David) Harpin, of Kankakee, Vanessa Hall, of Lampasas, Texas, and Susan (Michael) Morton, of Bradley. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Jeff Williams, Cory Hall, Tonya Blair, Stephanie Horner, Chrystal and Tabitha Bleyle, Jeremy Lehnig and Calvin Morton; several great-grandchildren; and a brother, Delmar Pechauer, of Antioch.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two children, Denise Bleyle and James Lehnig; a brother, Albert Pechauer Jr.; and a grandson, Jeremy J.J. Williams.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Anthony Nugent officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Gardens Cemetery, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.

