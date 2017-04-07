Death notices: April 7, 2017

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Saturday, April 8</strong>

<strong>Loretta "Joan" Smith</strong>, 11 a.m. St. James Catholic Church, Irwin

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Russell Lee Bury</strong>, 87, of Milford, were held April 6 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Milford, with the Rev. Mindy (Tucker) White officiating. He passed away March 30, 2017. Burial was in the Sugar Creek Cemetery at Stockland. Pallbearers were Joe and Ben Kinder, Todd Koehler, John and Christopher Busby, Russell Trudeau and Matthew Young.