Kenneth Stang

Kenneth "Ken" Stang, 59, of Kankakee, passed away March 14, 2017.

He was born Feb. 25, 1958, in Kankakee, the son of William and Betty (KIme) Stang.

As a young man, Ken farmed with his father in the Aroma Park area before establishing his own auto repair business. He owned and operated Ken's Garage in Aroma Park for 35 years. Ken graduated from Kankakee Eastridge High School, Class of 1976.

He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bulls fan. He enjoyed fishing, especially the semi-annual fishing trips to southern Illinois with his brother and friends. These same buddies also enjoyed weekly card games for many years. Ken was a NASCAR fan and this past spring he had the thrill of a lifetime chance to drive a NASCAR race car around the track at the Joliet Speedway.

In recent years, he became an enthusiastic remote control boat racer. He achieved "US 1" status in July of 2003, in Milford, Mich., at the international race. Ken was a co-founder of the local Rip Tide Remote Control Boat Club. He also enjoyed traveling the Midwest racing his remote control boats.

Surviving are a sister and brother-in-law, Nancy (Terry) DuTour, of Aroma Park; and brother and sister-in-law, Kirk (Kaye) Stang, of Kankakee. He will be greatly missed by his aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Ken had many friends, among them his fishing buddies and remote control boat friends, who were like his second family.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

A memorial service will be in St. Anne in conjunction with the Rip Tide Remote Control Boat Club Regatta that will be dedicated to Ken in June.

Memorials can be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

