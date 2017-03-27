Donna Foster

Donna L. Vickery Foster, 63, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (March 23, 2017) at her home.

She was born April 20, 1953, in Kankakee, the daughter of Claude and Maude Hill Vickery. Donna married Glen "Al" Foster on June 7, 1991, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death on April 1, 2013.

Donna retired as a caregiver for home health. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.

Surviving are one son, Larry Vest Jr., of Kentucky; one daughter, Cari Eyre, of Bradley; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Janice (Billy) O'Neal, of Salem, and Judy Vickery, of Bradley; one brother and sister-in-law, Buddy (Cathy) Vickery, of St. Anne; eight grandchildren, Cody Eyre, Dylan Adkins, Derek and Aidan Vickery, Austin Dickenson, Kaylee Vest, Chelsea King and Cody McMillian; several great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, James Vickery; and four brothers, Vernon Vickery, Paul Vickery, Lowell Vickery and Ray Vickery.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from noon Wednesday until the 2 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Lance Hurley officiating. Inurnment will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

