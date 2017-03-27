Death notices: March 27, 2017

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Cletus B. Boone</strong>, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (March 25, 2017) at Presence Heritage Village in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Tuesday, March 28</strong>

<strong>Robert Flynn</strong>, 10 a.m. Herscher United Methodist Church

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Lyle Arends</strong>, 75, of Kankakee, were held March 24 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Sunny Castillo officiating. He passed away March 21, 2017. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Jason and Al Hartley, Rick Nelson, Dave Michelich, Duane Denault and Dick Hart.

Funeral services for <strong>Daniel Dexter</strong>, 71, of Danforth, were held March 25 at Danforth Reformed Church in Danforth, with the Rev. Donald J. MacDonald III officiating. He passed away March 21, 2017. Burial was in Danforth Cemetery. Pallbearers were David Dexter, Mike and Pat Swanson, George Harvick, Jesse McGehee and Dalton Reed. Honorary pallbearers were Austin Bull, John Henrichs, Austin Renehan and Clayton and Dane Thorne.

Funeral services for <strong>Ramiro Lopez Medina</strong>, 50, of Kankakee, were held March 25 at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee, with the Rev. Father Fredy Santos officiating. He passed away March 18, 2017. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Funeral services for <strong>Nayela Medrano</strong>, 16, of Kankakee, were held March 25 at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee, with the Rev. Father Fredy Santos officiating. She passed away March 22, 2017. Cremation rites will be accorded.