Louis Kutsch

Louis William Kutsch, 71, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (March 7, 2017) at Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

He was born Nov. 3, 1945, in Evanston, the son of Anthony and Jeanette Kutsch. Louis married Ruth Payne on June 9, 1979, in Wilmington. She survives.

Louis enjoyed being a truck driver until he no longer could continue to do so because of medical complications. He loved our country and served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.

He had many interests including classic cars, model cars, gardening, camping and going to movies. He loved wildlife and animals. He especially loved dogs and is survived by his beloved Bichon, Sandy.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a brother, Jerry; and sisters-in-law, Helen Payne, Nancy Kutsch and Wanda Kutsch.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association or the Alzheimers Research Foundation.

