Mildred Grimes

Mildred L. Grimes, 95, of Kankakee, passed away Feb. 12, 2017, at Presence Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home in Bourbonnais.

She was born Oct. 4, 1921, in Kankakee, the daughter of William and Eva (Russel) Buza. Mildred married John Grimes on April 27, 1984.

Mildred worked as an optical tech for 30 years before retiring in 1978.

Surviving are three stepsons, Donald (Lou) Byrne, of Kankakee, John (Helen Grimes), of Desert Springs, Calif., and Jay Grimes, of California; one stepdaughter, Jennifer Yohn, of Aurora, Colo.; many step-grandchildren; two sisters, Bethel (Howard) Kent, of Bradley, and Iola (Carl) Burk, of Landsdowne, Va.

Preceding her in death were her husband; one stepdaughter, Janet Rockert; sister, Beatrice Michaelowski; brother, Albert Buza; and her first husband, Donald Byrne.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley. Private inurnment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township..

