Leonard 'Lenny' Miller

Leonard E. "Lenny" Miller, 74, of St. Anne, passed away peacefully Sunday (March 5, 2017) at the end of a battle with cancer.

He was raised and educated in Chicago, where he graduated from Leo Catholic High School, Class of 1961. He then received his B.A. in mathematics from Lewis University in 1965.

Lenny proudly served in Vietnam as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. Lt. Colonel Miller retired from the reserves with more than 20 years of decorated service.

He was the president and owner of Amlin Residential, Inc., a recognized developer and homebuilder for more than 40 years throughout the south suburbs of Chicago. He was a past president of the South Suburban Residential Contractors Association during that time. He also served on the board of directors for the H.O.W. warranty program.

Lenny was an avid golfer and member of the Kankakee Elks Country Club. He loved to fish the river and was a lifetime member of the Northern Illinois Anglers Association. "Papa was the best Crappie fisherman on the river," his grandchildren said.

He was the beloved husband of Veronica for 20 years; loving father of Joseph Miller and Matthew (Heather) Miller; dear stepdad of Melissa (Sean) Blickem and Nicole (Mike) Caulfield; and proud papa of Christina Miller, Allyssa Miller, Katie Caulfield, Sarah Blickem and Lizzy Caulfield. Lenny was the cherished son of the late Clara and Elmer Miller; devoted brother of Marilyn (Robert) Moser, James Miller and the late Herbert (Lois) Miller; and also loved by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the noon funeral services at Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. Interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice Service, 200 N. Laird Lane, Watseka, IL 60970 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

