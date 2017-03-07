Death notices: March 7, 2017

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Judith Hollywood</strong>, 79, of Nevada City, Calif., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Feb. 23, 2017.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Wednesday, March 8</strong>

<strong>Joyce Ayers</strong>, 11 a.m. Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Charles R. "Buck" Arbour Jr.</strong>, 51, of Kankakee, were held March 4 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. He passed away Feb. 24, 2017. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Dakota and Devin Arbour, Robert and Joe Erb, Tim Barr, Charles Nolte and Larry Matteson.

Funeral services for <strong>John C. Dornburg</strong>, 87, of Kankakee, were held March 4 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Joel Fortier officiating. He passed away Feb. 28, 2017. Pallbearers were Nick and Karl Reichter, David Holstein, Harper Bartelt, Jerrimy Robinson, Matt Ortman and Jim Hennesey.

Funeral services for <strong>Gary N. Gillins</strong>, 73, of Wellington, were held March 4 at Knapp Funeral Home in Milford, with the Rev. Gary Milton and the Rev. Brent Zastrow officiating. He passed away March 1, 2017. Burial was in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston. Pallbearers were Jered Pugh, Steve and Trey Totheroh, Scott Lockhart, Skip Crusinberry and Eric Reece.