Death notices: March 4, 2017

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Everell Bernard "Duke" Lesage</strong>, 91, of Manteno, passed away Friday (March 3, 2017) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Brown Funeral Home in Manteno.

<strong>Jean D. Morrow</strong>, 82, of Kankakee, passed away on Thursday (March 2, 2017) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Diana Bellephant Woods</strong>, 59, of Kankakee, passed away on Thursday (March 2, 2017) at Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital, in Indianapolis, Ind. Funeral arrangements are pending at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Saturday, March 4</strong>

<strong>Melissa Richardson</strong>, 11 a.m. Dwight United Methodist Church, Dwight

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Gloria L. Goldenstein</strong>, 91, of Onarga, were held March 2 at Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga, with the Rev. Neil Larimore officiating. She passed away Feb. 26, 2017. Burial was in Onarga Cemetery, Onarga. Pallbearers were Nolyan and David Gibson, Mike Tilstra, Jason Harris and Matt and Tom Kanosky.