Kathleen Scutt

Kathleen "Kay" Scutt, 89, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (March 2, 2017) at Presence Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home in Bourbonnais.

She was born on Aug. 16, 1927, in Chelsea, Mich., the daughter of Alex C. and Florence E. Newell Fisher. Kathleen married the Rev. Wayne E. Welton in December of 1949. He preceded her in death in November of 1970. She married Dr. George Scutt in January of 1976. He preceded her in death in June of 1989.

Kathleen was a teacher and a devoted minister's wife. She enjoyed reading and collecting dolls and glassware. She was a member of Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene.

Surviving are one son, David Welton, of Three Rivers, Mich.; and his twin sister, Kathy Heck, of Bourbonnais; daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Michael Morgan, of Flat Rock, Mich.; one sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Charles Barnes, of Chelsea, Mich.; six grandchildren, Joel Morgan, Katie Malicke, Holley Bloomfield, Blake Welton, Jimmy Welton and Alea Heck; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, the Rev. Dr. Edward Heck; and one brother, Robert Fisher.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene. The Rev. Cindi Schimmelpfennig will officiate. Committal service will be at noon Tuesday in Riverside Cemetery in Three Rivers, Mich. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at Three Rivers Church of the Nazarene.

Memorials may be made to the Dr. Edward H. Heck Ministry and Leadership Scholarship at Olivet Nazarene University.

