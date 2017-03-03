Daniel Deneau

Daniel Pierre Deneau, 85, of Spanish Fort, Ala., passed away Feb. 9, 2017.

He was born on Feb. 2, 1932, in Kankakee. His mother, Clara Deneau, passed away, unfortunately, in 1945, at the age of 37.

Throughout their lifetimes, Daniel was particularly devoted to both his maternal and paternal grandparents. After receiving his early education in Kankakee, he attended St. Joseph's College, Indiana, receiving a B.A. degree, summa cum laude, in 1953. He continued his education at the University of Notre Dame, earning an M.A. in English in 1955 and a Ph.D. in English in 1958. In later years, he did post-doctoral work at the University of Michigan, University of Colorado and Harvard University.

His teaching career was long. He first taught college students in 1954, and his last year for doing so was in 2009, at the age of 77. For many years, he taught in Minnesota and Alabama, as well as briefly in Illinois, Indiana and New Jersey. He was also a visiting professor at universities in Canada, Korea (senior Fulbright lecturer), Japan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. His reviews, articles and monographs on British and French literature were published in English-speaking countries and elsewhere in Europe.

Daniel traveled widely, was a lifelong reader and had a great concern for the environment. He appreciated being fondly remembered by many of his former students.

Surviving are a first cousin, Rosemary Roberts, of Normal, with whom he spent much time during his childhood.

A memorial Mass was celebrated on Feb. 18, 2017, in Alabama . Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

