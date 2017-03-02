Norma Purkey

Norma J. Purkey, 93, of Clifton, and formerly of Bradley, passed away on Wednesday (March 1, 2017) at Merkle-Knipprath Countryside in Clifton.

She was born on Feb. 21, 1924, in Bradley, the daughter of Elmer and Golda Mae (Myers) Walters. Norma married Neal Purkey in 1970. He preceded her in death in July of 1975.

Norma worked as a waitress at Little Corporal Restaurant and the View Restaurant. She also worked at the Kankakee County Training Center. She was a former member of Wesley United Methodist Church, the Bradley VFW Auxiliary as past president and a former volunteer at Presence St. Mary's Hospital. She loved being visited by her grandchildren and playing bingo.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, James (Caryl) Foy, of Bradley; two daughters and one son-in-law, Dianna Moisant, of Bradley, and Nancy (Jeff) Peters, of Kankakee; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Edward Foy; and one brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Dorothy Walters.

There will be a visitation from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. There will be a private family funeral service on Saturday, with deacon Patrick Skelly officiating. Burial will be in Mound Grove Garden of Memory Cemetery in Kankakee. .

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or Presence Merkle-Knipprath Countryside.

