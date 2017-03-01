Clifford Meyer, 97, of Beecher, passed away Monday (Feb. 27, 2017) at Beecher Manor Nursing Home in Beecher.

He was born on June 21, 1919, in Beecher, the son of William and Effie Meyer.

Surviving are a nephew Dave Meyer, of Beecher; and a niece, Judy Petrou, of Portage, Ind.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Evelyn; and brothers, Raymond and Milford.

Clifford worked at Inman Steel for many years and enjoyed farming.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Friday until the noon funeral services at Hack Funeral Home in Beecher, with the Rev. Maynard Toensing officiating. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

