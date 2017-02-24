Timothy Olmstead

Timothy Michael Olmstead, aka Mr. "O", Omar, F.C., Bucko or Papa, 73, of Momence, passed away Feb. 10, 2017, after a brief illness, at Chandler Regional Hospital, surrounded by his wife and daughter.

He was born April 8, 1943, the son of John and Beatrice Olmstead. Timothy was preceded in death by his parents and many loved pets.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Patricia, who was his high school sweetheart; daughter, Nancy (James) Wescott; grandchildren, Avery Wescott, Madison Wescott and Brieleigh Wescott; brother, John (Kathy) Olmstead; nephews, Tim Olmstead and Tom Olmstead; great-nephews, Thomas Olmstead and Theodore Olmstead; and great-niece, Lana Olmstead.

Tim attended St. Albert's the Great Grade School, Brother Rice and Revis High School. He graduated from Illinois State University, where he was both a football and baseball player. He completed his master's degree in media production at Governors State University, University Park.

He started his professional career as a teacher at Bishop McNamara High School in Kankakee. Tim moved to Rich East High School, Park Forest and then finished his teaching career spending 20 years at Rich South High School, Richton Park. During his teaching career, he made lasting impressions on many of his students, while teaching and coaching speech and golf.

Tim and Pat also started and built Topono Pet Resort (named after Tim, Pat and Nancy Olmstead). He was an award-winning dog handler and professional trainer. He was awarded championships on many dogs, in addition to competing at the Westminster Dog Show for many years. He truly enjoyed his 20-plus years traveling with his family in their various RVs to dog shows throughout North America.

He always was a passionate golfer who once carried a scratch handicap, but always golfed for fun. Tim's favorite golf quote: "I played well, but my score didn't show it."

Tim also had a love for the theater in both acting and directing at both Kankakee Community Theater (Kankakee) and later at Sun Prairie Civic Theater (Sun Prairie, Wis.).

Memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m to 6 p.m., with service at 4 p.m., Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, IL 60462.

Memorials may be made to Sun Prairie Civic Theater, P.O. Box 132, Sun Prairie, WI 53590.

