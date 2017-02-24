Sandra "Sandy" Grinstead, 74, of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 22, 2017) in her home, surrounded by her family.

Surviving are her devoted husband, Marvin "Duke" Grinstead, of 53 years; her children, Larry Grinstead, of Rossford, Ohio, and Julie (John) Kokolus, of Mokena; her grandchildren, Christopher Grinstead, Christina Grinstead and Emma Kokolus; half-sisters, Karen Giguere, Diana Alvarado and Esther Bowling; and stepbrother, Donald Patton, of Wyoming.

Preceding her in death were her mother, Geraldine Cohoon; father, Paul H. Neese; brother, Paul Neese; half-brother, Terry Cohoon; sister, Jean Goodwin; and infant son, Jerry.

Sandy battled cancer affecting her breast, lung, bone and brain for nearly 17 years. She had a strong desire to be able to help others in the battle against cancer, therefore she chose to donate her body to medical science to support research efforts.

There will be no services held at this time.

Family and friends would like to thank all the wonderful staff of Hospice of Kankakee Valley, who greatly helped their family during this difficult time. They are so thankful for the ability to honor their mother's wish to be taken care of at home, in a comfortable, familiar and loving environment. Without the help of Hospice, this would not have been possible. The family is forever grateful.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley online at hkvcares.org, an organization which provides many services to the people in the area regardless of ability to pay.

(Pd)