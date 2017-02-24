Mary Margaret "Marg" Krohn, 80, of Bonita Springs, Fla., passed away Feb. 21, 2017.

She was born in LaSalle. Marg attended Momence High School. She met the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Krohn, at a high school football game and it was love at first sight. They were married on Jan. 7, 1956, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Momence.

Her passion for working with children led her to a long career as an administrative assistant within the Crete-Monee School District. Marg and her husband, Dick, retired to Bonita Springs, Fla., in 1996, where they became active members of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Her life remained action packed in Florida, and she participated in various local philanthropic organizations and endeavors throughout the community. She was president of the St. Leo's Ladies Guild, led the St. Leo's Baby Shower Project for new mothers and most importantly, became affectionately known as the "Mother of the Knights of Columbus" for her work and passion for the organization and it's philanthropic pursuits.

Surviving are her four children, Anthony, Matthew (Debbie), David (Nancy) and Therese (Tony) LeFever; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her husband, on Dec. 21, 2009; three brothers, Eugene, Donald and Richard.

Services were held in Florida.

Memorials may be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.

