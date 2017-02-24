Betty Carlson

Betty Stella Carlson, 90, of Pueblo, Colo., and formerly of the Kankakee area, passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2017, at her home.

She was born Aug. 17, 1926, in Kankakee, the fifth child of Silver and Helene (nee Cuendet) Stella. When Betty was 4 years old, her mother died. Her aunt, Eugenie Cuendet, came to help Silver take care of the children, and she eventually married Silver and became the children's stepmother.

Betty graduated from Kankakee High School in 1944. She married Robert H. Carlson on Feb. 27, 1981. He preceded her in death Feb. 4, 1992.

She worked for more than 44 years at Illinois Bell Telephone Co. She also volunteered extensively throughout her life. She was the treasurer for the Kankakee Bell Credit Union Board for more than 30 years. For 17 years, she and fellow Ameritech Telephone Pioneers did fundraising to be able to annually provide shoes to more than 120 children from pre-K to fourth grade. Betty also volunteered for Meals on Wheels, The Salvation Army and at First Presbyterian Church. She was a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority, Kankakee Women's Club, Kankakee Needleworkers Guild, Junior Women's Club, Kankakee Heart Association and the American Cancer Society.

Betty traveled widely within the U.S., as well as in Canada and Europe. She was an avid golfer and skier. She also collected Hummel figurines.

Preceding her in death were her parents and stepmother; her husband; and her siblings, Leo Stella, Col. Harry Stella, Charlotte Hendrickson and Melba "Babe" Stella.

She is remembered by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held in Kankakee at a later date.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 371 E. Court St., Kankakee, IL 60901, or to All God's Children Shall Have Shoes, through Ameritech Pioneers, by calling Gene Donnelly at 815-932-5333.

