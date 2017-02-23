Willie Lee Smith

Willie "Grammy" Lee Smith, 75, of Kankakee, traded life temporal for life eternal on Saturday (Feb. 18, 2017) from her home, with family by her side.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Greater New Hope Baptist Church. The Rev. Carl A. Randle Sr. will officiate, and Pastor James Carr Jr. will deliver the eulogy. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Willie was born Sept. 13, 1941, in Cleveland, Miss., the daughter of Willie Jr. and Clara Tate Moore. She was married in 1961 to James E. Carr Sr., and to this union, seven children were born. After which she married Alberry Smith on Jan. 24, 1975, in Kankakee.

She had been employed and retired from Shapiro Developmental Center for 26 years as a technical supervisor. Willie was a member of Total Restoration Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed praying, spending time with family and planting.

Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Pastor James and Ethel Carr Jr., of Kankakee, Jerome and Keeshia Carr, of Cairo, Terry Carr, Rev. Kenneth and Marlene Carr, all of Kankakee, Vincent and Arlene Carr, of Richmond, Texas, and Daren and TaCora Smith, of Georgia; her daughters, Dianne Carr, of Kankakee, Hattie and Michael Jeffery, of Kansas, Dorothy Mae and Harry Gardner, of Virginia, and Rosezell Smith, of Georgia; her sisters, Fannie Moore Harris, Shirley Moore, both of Kankakee, and Lavon Moore, of Iowa; brothers, Ronald Moore, of Chicago, Alfonso and Jill Moore, of Bloomington, Walter Moore, of California, Jabari Muhammad, of St. Anne, and Davis Moore, of Chebanse; sisters-in-law, Berniece Calmes, of Mississippi, and Armenta Moore, of Kankakee; brothers-in-law, J.W. and Essie Smith, of Kankakee, Jessie Smith, of Mississippi, and Peter Smith, of Tennessee; she also raised three granddaughters, Denyell Moore Marshall, Dionne Moore and Dana Moore McCurry; she has 22 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; special daughters, Gloria 'Net' Cobb and Addie Wallace; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Alberry; her daughter, Gail Regina Moore; her son, Michael B. Carr; and her brothers, John Lee Moore and Joseph Moore.

