Clarence Heldt

A wonderful man passed away Wednesday (Feb. 22, 2017) at River North Nursing Facility in Bradley.

Clarence Henry Heldt was 100 years old, born Sept. 6, 1916, the only child of Henry and Emilie (Sennholtz) Heldt. He was born and lived in the same house his entire life. He married Kathryn Hoevet on May 27, 1943. She preceded him in death on Feb. 5, 2003.

Ho only attended eight years of school in a one-room school east of Grant Park, but he became an avid reader and it was a passion he never relinquished.

His entire life was devoted to farming and his family. He served his community by serving on the Grant Park School Board and the Grant Park Elevator Board, on which he was secretary.

Clarence served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a private first class and saw action in the Battle of the Bulge. He was wounded and awarded a Purple Heart. He was captured by the Germans, spending the last six months of the war as a POW.

Surviving are his children, Bruce (Alyce) Heldt, of Bourbonnais, Richard (Sandi) Heldt, of Grant Park, and Susan (Michael) Williamson, of Grant Park; grandchildren, Chad Heldt, Kyle Heldt, Jared Heldt and Erin and Tyler Williamson; and great-grandchildren, Reed and Reagan Heldt.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. funeral services at St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Grant Park.

Memorials may be given towards St. Peter's United Church of Christ.

(Pd)