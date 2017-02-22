Shareef Lateef, 20, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Feb. 20, 2017) at his home.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Saturday until the 4 p.m. funeral services at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee.

Shareef Lateef was born Nov. 25, 1996, in Denver, Colo., the son of Denise and Shareef Lateef and Todd Davidson.

Surviving are his mother, Denise Lateef, of Kankakee; his fathers, Shareef Lateef, of Denver, Colo., and Todd Davidson, of Kankakee; one sister, Dnaria Gray, of Kankakee; two brothers, Jabar Lateef and Jamal Lateef, both of Denver, Colo.; his maternal grandparents, Coretta and Charles Garner and Edward Calhoun, all of Kankakee; his paternal grandparents, James and Natalie Davidson, of Delaware; along with a host of aunts and uncles and other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his grandfather, Howard Lovell Gray; great-grandmothers, Sarah Mae Grandberry and Charnetta Cooper; his great-great-grandmother, Ellen Bolar; an uncle, Dennis Angelo Bolar; and an aunt, Deanna Hale.

Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.

