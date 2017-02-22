Dora Crawford, 63, of Pembroke Township, passed away Feb. 12, 2017, at her home.

She was born Dec. 28, 1953, in Glendora, Miss., the daughter of Willie Albert and Alice Roberta (Black) Gould.

Dora was a retired receptionist from Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee. She was a member of St. Anne Woods Chapel, where she was in the culinary department and youth coordinator. She also worked with Relay for Life Association. Her hobbies included fishing, gardening and traveling. She was a resident of the area for 42 years.

Surviving are one daughter, Allison Gould, of St. Louis, Mo., two sons, Robert (Aubrey) Gould, of Bremerton, Wash., and Kevin Gould, of Port Orchard, Wash.; her mother, Alice Gould, of Bourbonnais; special niece, Leslie Armstrong, of Pembroke Township; three brothers, Robert (Flo) Shaffer, of Mississippi, Willie Gould, of Bourbonnais, and Dennis Gould, of Pembroke Township; three sisters, Mary Gould, of Elkhart, Ind., Tina Gould, of Chicago, and Annie Gould, of Carthage, Miss.i; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her father, one brother and one sister.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Anne Woods Chapel, 13162 E 6000 S Road, Pembroke Township, with the Rev. Louis Barnes officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded.

