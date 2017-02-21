Richard Milligan

Richard K. Milligan, 79, of Limestone, passed away Friday (Feb. 17, 2017) at his home.

He was born March 23, 1937, in Kankakee, the son of William C. and Doris (Durell) Milligan. Richard married Gloria Diebel on Feb. 14, 1960, in Kempton.

Richard proudly served in the U.S. Army from May 1960 until May 1962. He achieved the rank of PFC and was involved in communications in Germany. Upon returning home from serving our country, he went to work at Kankakee Roper as a welder for 24 years, until the plant closed. He then chose to follow his hobby of photography and make it into a career. He also sold electronics at Kay's Merchandise, retiring in 2007. Richard was a 50-plus year member of Wesley United Methodist Church and also an avid square dancer, which he enjoyed with his wife.

Surviving are his wife, of Limestone; three daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer (Cordero) Gonzalez, of Hubert, N.C., Nicole (Jeremie) Mann, of Moline, Gina (Francisco) Corona, of Uniontown, Ohio; and seven grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters and brothers-in-law, Jill (Tom) Pechauer, of Bradley, and Patti (Steve) Kessel, of Troy; and a brother and sister-in-law, Randall (Joyce) Milligan, of Ramsey.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a daughter, Sheri; and two brothers, Ronnie and Phil Milligan.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Wesley United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Julie Smith officiating. Burial will be in Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or the American Heart Association.

